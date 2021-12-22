Apple’s latest iPad Air wasn’t on sale for Black Friday, but now you can finally save $60

If you’ve been waiting for a discount on the latest Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air throughout the holidays so far, today Amazon is finally delivering. Right now, you can score the entry-level 64GB Wi-Fi model for $539 shipped, falling from the usual $599 going rate in order to mark the lowest price in months. Following stock shortages as of late, today’s offer marks quite a notable $60 in savings even if it won’t arrive ahead of Christmas.

For those who want to bring home one of the more recent iPadOS experiences, but don’t need the power of the M1 Pro models, going with the latest iPad Air instead is worth a look. It delivers much of the same form-factor, just centered around 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Powered by the new A14 Bionic processor, there’s also the grand return of Touch ID in the power button alongside USB-C charging and 10-hour battery life. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Making for one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, those who plan to benefit from any of those will want to use their savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil alongside their new iPadOS device. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, it’s a must-have accessory.

Also seeing a rare discount this week, Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad is also on sale. Currently marked down to as low as $299, there’s $30 in savings across different models including the 256GB offering and more. Or you could just go with Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro at $120 off for something on the other end of the spectrum.

iPad Air features:

With a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a more comfortable viewing experience.1 Powered by the new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4K video editing, music creation, and next-level games—all with ease. Featuring fast, easy, and secure Touch ID, advanced cameras, USB-C, and support for versatile accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

