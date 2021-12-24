BLUETTI portable power station Black Friday deals are back! Up to $3,400 off and deals from $449

If you happened to have missed out on the Black Friday deals, BLUETTI is once again knocking its prices back down to some of the lowest of the year for the new year. The brand makes some of the best and most feature-rich portable power stations on the market highlighted by optional solar functionality and customizable modular battery pack designs. You’re looking at as much as $1,740 in savings on its holiday offers with up to $3,400 off some of the solar-powered bundles. Head below for a closer look.

Bluetti AC300+B300 Power Station Combo

The most popular deal in the BLUETTI new year sale is the AC300+B300 Power Station Combo bundle. The BLUETTI AC300 portable power station is beast among beats that can max out at a massive 6,000W (via the new Bluetti Fusion Box Pro) with a modular battery rig and the ability to carry up to four B300 battery packs. The modular design makes the entire package far easier to lug around and provides a future proof design that can get more powerful as your outdoor adventure setup grows. Alongside smart Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, you’re looking at 2400W solar input, a 3000W pure sine wave inverter, and 24/7 UPS-protected backup power with at least a two-year worry-free warranty attached (depending on the model and setup you go with). Here are some detailed specs on the setup:

Capacity: B300 battery packs starting at 3027Wh

Charging: AC and solar at up to a groundbreaking 5400W

AC Input: Adjustable 1800W at 120V

DC Output: 1x24V/10A Cigarette Lighter Port + 1x12V/30A RV Port

USB Output: 4x USB-A up to 18W + 100W USB-C

Wireless Charging: 2x15W wireless charging pads

Plus, save up to $3,400 or more with solar bundles using code AC300B300

Bluetti AC200MAX & 1×B230 Combo

Next up, we are taking a closer look at a must-have for van-lifers, RVers, and campers with the AC200MAX and B230 bundle. The AC200MAX is an upgraded version of the brand’s most popular classic model, now with a modular design that can handle both B230 and B300 battery packs: 6,144Wh with two B230 batteries or 8,192Wh with a pair of B300s. The built-in 2,048Wh LFP battery can also be joined by a 900W advanced MPPT solar controller allowing it to charge back up to 80% in around two hours of direct sunshine. Here are some of the more important specs to watch out for on this setup:

Capacity: 2048Wh for AC200MAX. LFP Battery with life cycle 3500+ to 80%.

Expandable with up to 2 battery modules.

Up to 6,144Wh with 2×B230’s, or 8,192Wh with 2×B300’s

2,200W pure sine wave AC inverter, Surge 4800W.

Up to 900W solar input rate and 500W adapter input, 1400W in total.

Smart App control & monitor.

Using code AC200MAXB230

The deals don’t stop there though. Bluetti is also bringing back its Black Friday price drops on the more affordable models for folks that just need that extra bit of juice to run small appliances and charge gear on next year’s camping trips, winter getaways, or in emergency situations:

Bluetti EB55 portable power station $449 (Reg. $499) Using code EB5540

(Reg. $499) Bluetti EB70S portable power station $549 (Reg. $599) Using code EB70S50

(Reg. $599)

Plus, there are some great bundle deals on tap as well:

