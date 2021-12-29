Ninja’s Dual Heat 13-in-1 air fryer/toaster oven/dehydrator combo now $197 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Ninja Dual Heat 13-in-1 Air Fryer Countertop Oven (SP301) for $197 shipped. While our last mention was $240, in mid-November, this countertop oven has gone for around $230 or so since then. However, you’d pay $280 at Target right now and today’s deal is the third-best price that we’ve tracked all-time, marking the lowest that we’ve seen it offered for at Amazon. This unique countertop oven uses dual heat technology to get up to 500F rapidly and delivers 13 versatile functions to your kitchen. You’ll be able to air fry, sear, bake, roast, broil, toast, dehydrate, and more with this one appliance. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up a set of toaster oven baking essentials. This 6-piece set includes things like pans, cooking racks, cookie sheets, and more. It’s available on Amazon for only $22, making it a great and budget-focused add-on to today’s lead deal.

When it comes to cooking recipes for the family, sometimes it helps to keep the instructions in front of you. That’s where Lenovo’s Yoga Smart Tab comes into play. It ships with Dolby Atmos speakers and built-in Google Assistant so you can ask questions verbally and see the results. Right now it’s on sale for $160, so be sure that you check out that deal before the price goes back up.

More on Ninja’s Foodi SP301 Air Fryer Oven:

DUAL HEAT TECHNOLOGY: The up to 500°F directly heated SearPlate and up to 500°F rapid cyclonic air work together to allow you to sear and crisp at the same time.

MAXIMUM VERSATILITY: 13 Functions include Air Fry, Sear Crisp, Rapid Bake, Frozen Pizza, Fresh Pizza, Griddle, Air Roast, Bake, Broil, Toast, Bagel, Dehydrate, and Reheat in an all-in-one, powerful, 1800-watt appliance.

AIR FRY HEALTHY MEALS: Up to 75% less fat when using the Air Fry function vs. traditional deep frying. Tested against hand-cut, deep fried French Fries.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!