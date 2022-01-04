Android app deals of the day: Scalak, Home Workouts Gym Pro, Cubasis, and more

Tuesday’s best deals on Android games and apps are now ready to go. Just be sure to scope out our ongoing Google Nest offers and today’s price drop on the TicWatch Pro 3 as well. Our collection of discounted apps courtesy of Google Play is headlined by titles like the puzzler Scalak, Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Pomodoro Timer Clock, Home Workouts Gym Pro, and mobile DAW Cubasis: Audio Editor & Studio, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look. 

Alongside ongoing deals on Google Nest smart displays and speakers, today’s Android-friendly hardware offers are headlined by TicWatch Pro 3, which is soon to get Wear OS 3 support, down at $240. You’ll also find some of the more affordable models on sale starting from $160 right here. As for add-ons, you can pick up a 100W 4-Port USB-C GaN Monoprice Wall Charger for $39 (save 40%) alongside everything else in this morning’s roundup

Scalak contains 90 levels and is packed with ever evolving game flow that will let you feel quite good about yourself. Match shapes…Find patterns…Use spatial awareness…A bit of rotation and logical thinking.

