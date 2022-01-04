Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $50.50, Monster Hunter Stories 2 $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Metroid Dread in digital form for $50.59. Regularly $60 and still fetching $55 in physical form via Amazon, this is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find on the brilliant new addition to the long-running series. While you don’t need to know much about past games to enjoy this one, the iconic Samus Aran returns to dawn her suit and descend “upon planet ZDR to investigate a mysterious transmission sent to the Galactic Federation.” Featuring a host of new alien lifeforms and player abilities, Samus is stocked by the new “unrelenting E.M.M.I. robots” as she explores the dangerous new planet in the latest entry to the Metroid franchise. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Zelda Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass, Destroy All Humans, Back 4 Blood, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and much more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at GameStop
- Zelda Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass $14.50 (Reg. $20)
- Destroy All Humans 2020 $15 (Reg. $40)
- Back 4 Blood $25 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Racer and Commando $20 (Reg. $30)
- DRAGON BALL Z: Kakarot $15 (Reg. $24+)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Forza Horizon 5 $53.50 (Reg. $60)
- Lost Judgment $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $25)
- Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $40)
- Alien: Isolation – The Collection Xbox $8 (Reg. $40)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Riders Republic Standard: $25 (Reg. $60)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: $50 (Reg. $55)
- My Hero One’s Justice 2: $17 (Reg. $30)
- Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning: $16 (Reg. $30)
- NASCAR HEAT Ultimate Edition: $25 (Reg. $40)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: $20 (Reg. $60)
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Enhanced Edition: $20 (Reg. $35)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered: $8 (Reg. $40)
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition: $60 (Reg. $120)
- Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe $35 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold $16 (Reg. $80)
- Sonic Mania Plus Team Sonic Racing Pack $20 (Reg. $40)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Alan Wake Remastered PSN $24 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man 11 eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $15)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Deathloop all-time low $23 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 from $25 (Reg. $50)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence $20 (Reg. $30)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Collection of Mana eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate from $20 (Reg. $50)
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope pre-order $46.50 (Reg. $60)
- Using code HELLO22
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 $30 (Reg. $45+)
- The Medium $25 (Reg. $43)
- Kirby Star Allies $35 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion Switch digital $40 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise Switch $34 (Reg. $40)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
As Captain ashley S. Now AK, “the riftbreaker,” you enter a one-way Portal to galatea 37, A distant planet At the Far reaches of the Milky way. Your purpose is to build and develop a base that will allow travel to and from Earth for further colonization. Ashley’s mecha-suit, which she calls “Mr. Riggs,” can withstand the harshest environmental conditions and has a full range of equipment for base construction, resource extraction, specimen gathering, and of course – Combat. It is also capable of traveling through Rifts that connect space across vast distances.
- Base building – your task is to construct a two-way Rift connected to Earth; this will be a very complex undertaking requiring as you build up an intricate Chain of mines, refineries, power plants, and research facilities to complete this mission
- Exploration – galatea 37 is Full of rare minerals and substances that can be found scattered across the globe; various biomes with unknown fauna and flora as well as harsh weather conditions; construct local outposts to transport the resources
- Defense – as you build and disrupt the natural order, the planet will see you as a threat; defend against thousands of hostile creatures by constructing walls, barriers, and Defense towers
- Hack, slash, shoot – Mr. Riggs can be equipped with powerful weapons and abilities that will allow you to take on the largest of beasts; you will need to be ready to face lots of hostile alien creatures as you explore the planet
- Gather samples and strange artifacts – felled beasts will drop valuable research specimens as well as rare resources which you Gather to research and craft new technologies, buildings, weapons, and equipment
