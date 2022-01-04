Smartphone Accessories: VICSEED MagSafe Car Phone Mount $23, more

VICSEED (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its MagSafe Car Vent Phone Mount for $22.94 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $29 or so at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to work with Apple’s MagSafe-enabled iPhone 12 or 13 series, today’s deal easily upholds your smartphone without using grips or cases. However, VICSEED includes two stick-on MagSafe rings so you can use the mount with any phone once attached, making it quite versatile. Just keep in mind this is only a mount and not a charger, so you’ll need a separate cable to power up while in the car.

This car phone holder works for all phones & cases. We provide extra 2 metal rings on this magnetic phone car mount. Stick the metal ring on the phone or case. The super magnet power of the phone magnet for car holds your phone absolutely still and steadily even on the bumpiest road or cobblestone street. Surprisingly, the hollowed-out ring design of this magnet phone holder for car won’t block the wireless charging function. VICSEED phone magnet for car comes with 12 wider Rb magnets, provides super strong suction power. This magnetic phone car mount even can hold 10 smartphones steadily. The closed magnet field won’t impact your phone signal at all. With the cell phone car mount, feel free to use navigation or other function normally and smoothly.

