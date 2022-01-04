Apple’s Smart Folio for 11-inch iPad Pro returns to Black Friday price of $68

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Smart Folio for 11-inch iPad Pro at $67.99 shipped in black. Normally fetching $79, you’re looking at the second-best price to date, match of our Black Friday mention, and the lowest since May. If Santa delivered a new 11-inch iPad Pro or the latest iPad Air over the holiday season, this official Smart Folio case arrives to offer some first-party protection. Alongside covering both the screen as well as back of your device and providing sleep and wake functionality, it also doubles as a stand for watching videos or taking notes. It also magnetically snaps to the back of your device and features a soft polyurethane material to round out the package.

This alternative and much more affordable solution from ESR is worth a look, considering it sells for just $17 at Amazon. While you’ll be ditching the first-party materials and official blessing from Tim Cook, it’ll offer much of the same experience otherwise.

And on the topic of upgrading your iPad, Logitech’s stylish new POP Keys wireless keyboard is on sale for the very first time. Delivering quite the unique typing experience that we at 9to5Toys can slap our seal of approval on, the vibrant mechanical keyboard is now down to an Amazon low of $89.

iPad Pro Smart Folio features:

The Smart Folio for the 11-inch iPad Pro offers protection for both the front and back. It also provides open-to-wake and close-to-sleep functionality. You can fold the Smart Folio into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls.

