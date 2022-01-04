Apple starts 2022 with $8 or less 4K movie sale, $5 classic flicks, more from $1

It’s the start of the first week of 2022 and to kick things off, Apple is launching its latest movie sale courtesy of iTunes. This time around, you’ll notably find a collection of 4K movies down to $8 or less. Not to mention some classic $5 flicks and the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

4K under $8

Headlining all of this week’s movie deals courtesy of iTunes, Apple has a collection of 4K titles up for grabs. Helping you put that new 4K TV you unwrapped over the holidays to use, there’s a wide range of movies on sale for $8 or less. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

To complement the 4K flicks up for grabs, Apple is also rolling out a sale of classic movies at $5 each. Dropping to the best prices in quite awhile, these offers are down from the usual $10 going rate and up for grabs through the end of the week.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Escape Room: Tournament of Champions. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released thriller starring Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, and Deborah Ann Wolf.

