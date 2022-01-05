Smartphone Accessories: JETech iPhone 13 Clear Case $7.50 (Reg. $11), more

JE Products US (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the JETech iPhone 13 Clear Case for $7.64 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, other colors of this exact case sell for up to $11 right now and today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to fit Apple’s latest iPhone 13, this case supports wireless charging though it doesn’t have a built-in MagSafe ring for added magnetic holding power. The raised bezel can help give extra screen and camera protection and the four corners have added shock-absorbing technology to keep small drops at bay. If you’re looking for a solid way to protect your brand-new smartphone, this is a great choice.

Customized for 6.1-Inch. Perfectly fits your iPhone 13. Supports wireless charging Made with PC and TPU. Inner tiny dots design avoids ugly watermark against the phone back and sides. Lightweight and slim design. Ultra transparent and scratch-resistant back Raised bezels offer extra protection for screen and camera. Unique shock-absorption design: 4 corners effectively absorb shocks Easy access to all the controls and features. Perfect cutouts for speakers, camera and other ports

