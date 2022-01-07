Smartphone Accessories: amFilm iPhone 13 Screen Protector 2-packs $6 (50% off), more

TechMatte (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of amFilm iPhone 13/Pro/Max/mini tempered glass screen protector discounts when applying product-specific promotional codes at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick from the sale is the iPhone 13/Pro 2-pack at $5.99 with the code 694X5ZT4 at checkout. If you don’t have an iPhone 13/Pro, then you can pick up a 2-pack of iPhone 13 Pro Max for the same price with the code 694X5ZT4 and iPhone 13 mini with the code 694X5ZT4. Down from $12, today’s deal saves 50% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time from the company.

This tempered glass is ready to keep your new iPhone’s display safe from scratches and can even, in some scenarios, help prevent cracks when dropped in certain ways. You’ll get two sheets of tempered glass with the purchase and also a guide to help with installation as well.

Trusted Brand: Over 5 Million users worldwide trust amFilm to protect their iPhones. Protect your iPhone 13/pro screen with us! amFilm tempered glass screen protector is specifically designed for iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro (6.1″ Display, 2021), Compatible with most phone cases. Ultra thin-0.3mm thickness is reliable and resilient, and promises full compatibility with touchscreen sensitivity Highly durable, and scratch resistant glass screen protector- surface hardness 9H and topped with oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints. Includes: 3x iPhone 13 / 13 pro Screen Protector Tempered GLASS, Installation Tray, Wet Wipes, Easy Installation Use Guide, Dust Removal Stickers

