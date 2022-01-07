moto G100 Android smartphone sees $150 discount to low of $450

Motorola is currently offering its new unlocked moto G100 128GB Android Smartphone for $449.99 shipped when code 150G100 has been applied at checkout. Marking one of the first discounts we’ve seen, today’s offer matches the Black Friday discount at $150 off the usual $600 going rate and is the lowest since. Motorola’s latest mid-tier Android smartphone arrives as the new G100, delivering a Snapdragon 870 SoC alongside 6.7-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. Its 128GB of onboard storage is supplemented by microSD card expansion alongside both 8GB of RAM and 5G connectivity. Then around back, you’ll find a quad camera array, which rounds out the package alongside a glossy rear finish. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage over at 9to5Google and then head below for more.

One of the more notable features is that the new moto G100 can extend its screen by plugging into an external monitor. If that’s a feature you’re planning to take advantage of, using some of your savings to grab Motorola’s new Adjustable Dock is an easy recommendation at $60. Alongside just refueling the handset with a USB-C connector, it also has a passthrough port on the back for plugging in a display cable. Not to mention, it also rotates for positioning your handset horizonally, as well.

moto G100 Android Smartphone features:

Want the same performance as phones that cost twice as much? You got it. With the latest Qualcomm processor, 5G speeds, and unbelievable battery life, moto g100 is one of the most advanced moto g phones yet. moto g100 features the latest premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform, with performance you’d expect from phones costing twice as much. Plus, 8 GB of RAM means you can flip between apps with ease and 128 GB of storage gives you plenty of room for songs, apps, games, and more.

