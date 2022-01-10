Panasonic’s eneloop pro Power Pack includes 10 rechargeable batteries for $52 (Amazon low)

Amazon is currently offering the Panasonic eneloop pro Rechargeable Battery Power Pack for $52.60 shipped. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer is marking one of the first notable discounts alongside a new all-time low. Delivering a series of rechargeable batteries, this bundle is a great way to help cut down on single-use consumables for everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. Alongside the charger itself, you’re looking at eight AA and two AAA batteries, each of which can be recharged thousands of times and hold 2,550 or 950mAh charges, respectively. A storage case completes the package to ensure everything stays in one place. Head below for more.

A more affordable way to get started with the eneloop pro system would be to grab this starter pack at $33 instead. Delivering four of the brand’s AA rechargeable batteries, this package lets you ditch single-use alternatives much the same as the lead deal, just without as much gear. There’s also a bundled charger in the box, as well.

Over in our Green Deals guide, you’ll find a whole other collection of price cuts for getting in on the environmentally-friendly action. There’s everything from electric rides for commuting to the store as well as outdoor tools that ditch oil and gas. All while saving some green along the way, too.

Panasonic eneloop pro Power Pack features:

High capacity AA and AAA pre-charged Ni-MH rechargeable batteries, up to 2550mAh (AA), 950mAh (AAA)

Recharge up to 500 times

Maintain 85% of their charge up to 1 year (when not in use)

Convenient USB charging port; 5V 1a

Four LED lights indicate battery charging levels

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!