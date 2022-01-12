Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection now lets you live out the iconic series anywhere on Switch

Today, Ubisoft and Nintendo announced that the one of the most iconic Assassin’s Creed collections is coming to Switch on February 17. The Collection consists of all the games that Ezio stars in, including Assassin’s Creed II, Brotherhood, and Revelations. Ezio is the “most celebrated and iconic Assassin” in the franchise according to Ubisoft, and the game’s release is more than just a port as it offers Switch-exclusive features. So without further ado, let’s dive into the details of the release for Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection on Nintendo Switch.

Live out Ezio’s life anywhere

With the release of the Ezio Collection on Switch, you’ll be able to relive the iconic adventure anywhere you go. The Collection spans Ezio’s life, from when his saga begins and he explores the Italian Renaissance to when it ends in 16th-century Constantinople. In the end, Ezio becomes the “most legendary leader of the Assassin Brotherhood,” with the Collection also including all single-player campaigns as well as add-on content released for the three games.

The Switch launch of the title also includes a few exclusive features. Being portable, the game has now been refreshed with an optimized HUD for the smaller display as well as touch support added to the interface. Handheld mode will let you play the game on-the-go, as well as dock it to a TV for a more immersive experience. On top of that, when you’re playing handheld, there’s HD Rumble support to help bring you into the game even more.

You’ll be able to buy either the physical or digital copies of the game, depending on whether you prefer to insert a cartridge or just click play on your Switch. Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection launches on Nintendo Switch this February 17 for $39.99 and is ready to provide entertainment anywhere you go.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s nice to see iconic titles coming to Switch like the Ezio Collection. While not a new release, games like this are perfect for Switch, given the console doesn’t have next-generation power under its hood to run more intensive games. The Switch is solidifying itself as the console that brings old titles back to life, given that it supports Nintendo 64 games and other iconic releases, and that’s perfectly fine.

On the other hand, it’s also great to see developers like Ubisoft not just doing blind ports of titles. The fact that they’ve refreshed the HUD for the smaller screen, built a touch interface, and added support for HD Rumble means the experience will be as good as possible on Nintendo’s portable system.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!