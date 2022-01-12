elago’s MS charging hubs streamline your MagSafe setup on sale from $16

elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering a selection of its MS MagSafe-compatible Apple charging stations headlined by the 3-in-1 MS Trio 1 Charging Hub at $20.69 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $25, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s over $1 under previous mentions and one of the first notable offers overall. As one of the more recent additions to the elago lineup, its new Charging Hub Trio seeks to streamline your nightstand with a 3-in-1 design. Sporting a silicone build, there’s mainly a slot for one of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers alongside an Apple Watch dock and place to stow AirPods. Built-in cable management delivers a clean look for your bedside table or desk. Dive into our launch coverage, and then head below for more from $10.

Alongside the 3-in-1 model above, elago is also marking down a selection of its other MagSafe-compatible charging stations. Delivering much of the same silicone builds as noted above, these come in all kinds of form-factors for topping off your Apple kit. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupons where applicable.

As far as other gear for your iPhone setup discounts go, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a collection of Anker price cuts up for grabs from $11 right here. Those include the new Nano Pro 20W USB-C charger dropping to $17 alongside a batch of other iPhone and Android essentials at up to 50% off.

elago 3-in-1 MS Trio 1 Charging Hub features:

Elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with magsafe! One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the ms trio 2 charging hub – the perfect addition to your desktop, nightstand, or counter! Great for personal use or a gift for anyone in need of an all-in-one charging solution! After an easy installation process, the ms trio 2 holds your phone compatible with magsafe and charges it; it also has charging spaces that are compatible with airpods 3 and airpods pro and compatible with apple watch. The hub was designed to be a great complement to the chargers, making it as aesthetic as it is functional.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

