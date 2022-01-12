Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 4-port 100W USB-C Charger $55 (Reg. $80), more

UGREEN GROUP LIMITED (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 100W USB-C Multi-port Charger for $54.83 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 129GQDUM at checkout. Down from its normal going rate of $80, today’s deal beats our last mention of $67 and marks the best price that we’ve tracked. This charger will become your all-in-one power hub both at home and on-the-go. You’ll find three USB-C ports with a maximum output of 100W, which is enough to power all of Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models, and can even quick charge the 14-inch. When two USB-C ports are in use, one will deliver 65W and the other up to 30W, which is still solid when it comes to charging. If all four USB ports are taken up, you’ll get 45W PD, 30W PD, and then 2.1A out of the other two.
100W Max Power Delivery: Put your old power bricks away, UGREEN USB C charger provides an enormous 100W of charging power, which is enough to charge 2 USB-C laptops and 2 smartphones at the same time. High-Speed Charging: Connect a single USB-C device to get a 100W max charge, providing fast and efficient charging for laptops, tablets, phones. Fully charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 in just 1.5 hours. 4 Port USB Charging Station: Comes with 3 USB C ports and a standard USB-A port, when you connect 4 devices, power will be distributed efficiently between both ports to ensure optimum charging current.
