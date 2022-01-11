ESR iPhone 13 cases from $7: Clear, MagSafe, screen protector bundles, more up to 50% off

ESR authorized dealer ACS Mall (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 50% or more off a range of the ESR iPhone 13 cases. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. The deals start from $7 Prime shipped using the code below and are available for iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max. ESR is easily one of our favorite budget-friendly options out there with a range of affordable Apple gear accessories, including this deal on its wireless charging AirPods 3 Bounce Case, especially when it’s on sale. Head below for a closer look at today’s ESR iPhone 13 case deals.

iPhone 13

***Note: Be sure to clip the on-page coupons on each listing below and use code XBHABFA5 at checkout to redeem the lowest prices.

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

ESR Classic Hybrid Clear Case $9 (Reg. $18) Plus 2-Pack Screen Protector

(Reg. $18) ESR Cloud Soft Silicone Case in black $7 (Reg. $18)

Here’s our picks for the best iPhone 13 cases of 2021, just be sure to dive into the latest Anker accessory sale for all of your charging needs as well. Starting from $11, you’ll find a host of options to kit out your charging rig including the brand’s new Nano Pro 20W USB-C solution and more. Hit up our roundup right here for a closer look at everything ons ale right now.

More on the ESR Classic Hybrid Magnetic MagSafe Case:

MagSafe-Compatible Charging: 36 built-in magnets provide auto-alignment and a secure lock with any HaloLock or MagSafe accessories for faster and easier charging

Total Protection: rigorously tested to ensure total drop protection on all sides; Air-Guard corners absorb shock so your phone doesn’t have to

Screen and Camera Protection: raised screen edges and Camera Guard lens frame provide enhanced scratch protection where it counts the most

Crystal Clear: scratch-resistant acrylic back lets you show off your iPhone 13 Pro’s original look with stunning clarity that lasts

