Jackery Explorer 240 Power Station hits $170 (Save $30) alongside SolarSaga panel at $153

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront offers its Explorer 240 Portable Power Station for $169.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at a match of the second-best price yet following today’s $30 discount while beating our previous mention by $10. Featuring a 240 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 200W pure sine wave AC outlet, dual 2.4A USB inputs and a DC car port. Even if there aren’t any camping trips or tailgates in your future now that colder weather has rolled in, this is a great solution to have on-hand to ensure there’s always some extra power when you need it. Our hands-on review explores those possibilities, and you’ll find additional discounts down below.

A great companion to the Explorer 240, the Jackery SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel also happens to be on sale right now at Amazon. Dropping to $152.99 once the on-page coupon has been clipped, today’s offer amounts to $47 in savings and matches our holiday mention back in November for the best price in over a year. Geared towards making the portable power station above, as well as other releases from Jackery work entirely off the grid, this solar panel can dish out 60W of power. The entire thing folds up when not in use and on top of sporting an IP65 water-resistant build, also has an integrated kickstand for getting the perfect angle in the sun.

Over in our Green Deals guide, we’re kicking off the week with a new collection of environmentally-friendly discounts. Most notably amongst them, Panasonic’s eneloop pro Power Pack has fallen to an Amazon all-time low at $52, delivering 10 rechargeable batteries to your setup.

Jackery Explorer 240 features:

The Explorer 240 lithium battery pack, boasts a 240Wh capacity to keep your devices charged. This portable power station is lightweight at just 6.6 lbs with an easy-carry handle, making it more portable. Take the lightweight generator Explorer 240 with you on camping, travel, cottage trips, off-road, excursions, or anywhere you might need power. Be the life of the party at the backyard barbecue or tailgate.

