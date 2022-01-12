Pair your iPad with Twelve South’s versatile HoverBar Duo stand at $61 (Reg. $80)

The official Twelve South Amazon storefront is currently discounting its HoverBar Duo iPad Stand to $60.74 shipped. Typically fetching $80, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low today thanks to this 24% price cut. Ready to pair with everything from an M1 iPad Pro to the compact iPad mini 6, Twelve South HoverBar Duo arrives as quite the versatile accessory. As we’ve come to expect from Twelve South, there’s a premium build that pairs with three points of articulation to help adjust the viewing angle. And living up to its name HoverBar Duo also has a 2-in-1 design that prop up an iPad on a desk or clamp underneath a cabinet. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

For just $11, you could opt for something like this Nulaxy adjustable tablet stand, though you’d be missing out on much of the unique functionality found above. Even so, it’s a much more affordable offering that’ll uphold your iPad, be it a 12.9-inch Pro or compact mini, much the same.

Speaking of iPad, we’re also tracking a notable discount this week on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 Pro model. Spanning various capacities, you’ll be able to save $100 while locking in the best prices since the holiday season on Apple’s latest and greatest in the world of iPadOS.

Twelve South HoverBar Duo features:

HoverBar Duo is an adjustable iPad stand that frees your hands so you can do more – and create more – with iPad. Watch a cooking show or record your own crafting videos. Lift your iPad to eye-level for Zoom calls or give grandma a virtual seat at the party. If you can do it with iPad, you can probably do it better with a height adjustable, multi-position HoverBar Duo holding your iPad for you. HoverBar Duo includes a weighted desktop stand as well as a desk clamp to suit most iPad setups. Level up your iPad game with HoverBar Duo.

