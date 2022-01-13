BalanceFrom Dumbbell Set with eight weight options hits Amazon low at $32 (Reg. up to $85)

Amazon is now offering the BalanceFrom All-Purpose Weight Set for $32.13 shipped. Regularly between $46 and as much as $85, this is a new Amazon all-time low. We saw this set drop down to $35 over the last few months, but is now even more affordable for the lowest price we can find to support your updated home gym setup. Walmart is currently charging $58. The vinyl set includes a pair of 14-inch dumbbell handles as well as four collar locks and a series of weights. It comes with four 2.5-pound plates as well as four at 7.5-pounds for a total of 40-pounds. BalanceFrom gear carries solid 4+ star ratings at Walmart. Head below for additional details.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more versatile dumbbell set from a trusted brand for less. Most of the locked 20-pound pairs on Amazon site in the $35 range and two 10-pound options from BalanceFrom sell for just a few bucks less at $27 shipped. While that is a more affordable option, you’ll be stuck with the 10-pounds a side and no way to increase your weight moving forward.

Check out the new NordicTrack voice-controlled adjustable dumbbells over on our sister site Connect The Watts, then dive into our sports and fitness deal hub for more price drops. This entire Weider XRS 50 Home Gym with chest press is still down at $199 for one of the most affordable options out there in its class, and you’ll find plenty more waiting for you right here.

More on the BalanceFrom Dumbbell Set:

Item comes in pairs. 20 Pounds each dumbbell, 40 Pounds for a pair. Contoured (ergo) handles are designed for easy and safe handling. Vinyl coated plates are completely rust free. Handles are extra long for safety purpose. 4x 2.5 lbs and 4x 7.5 lbs vinyl cement plates, 2x 14″ handles and 4 locks.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!