Petcube cam drops back to holiday pricing with motion detection, live vet chat, more from $34

The official Petcube Amazon storefront is now offering the Petcube Pet Monitoring Camera for $33.95 shipped. Also matched direct and at Chewy where it normally sells for $50. This model, however, does typically sit in the $40 range at Amazon and is now matching the price we saw over Black Friday last year. Now one of the more affordable dedicated pet cams, this is a great option for keeping an eye on your furry friend during winter vacations, while you’re at work, and more. It provides 1080p feeds to your smartphone, night vision, 100-degree wide angle views, 8x zoom, sound and motion alerts, a 1-minute setup, and live vet chat in case of emergencies. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

The only options you’ll find for less from a trusted brand are those not nessarily made for pets, however, in some cases they will more than suffice anyway. The YI 1080p Smart Home Camera comes in at $25 Prime shipped and provides similar live feeds of whatever walks in front of it. This one also works with Alexa via compatible devices.

If you’re looking to outfit the front door with intelligent camera functionality, the latest Ubiquiti release is worth a look. The brand’s new dual camera UniFi G4 Doorbell Pro brings a customizable display alongside a fingerprint sensor to your growing smart home and was just unveiled for CES 2022. You can get a closer look and more details in our coverage right here. And in case you missed anything, you can browse through all of the new and interesting gear launched at this year’s showing via our CES hub.

More on the Petcube:

1080p HD video with 30-feet night vision – With Petcube Cam Wi-Fi pet camera, check on your pet and home security anytime with full HD live streaming video, 110° wide-angle view, and clear night vision. See up close with 8x zoom for details. Built-in Vet Chat – If you capture any suspicious pet behavior, consult a professional vet 24/7 to see if your pet needs a clinic visit by simply starting a chat from the Petcube app.

