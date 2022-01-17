ViewSonic’s M1 Mini portable projector is just four inches square at just $120 (Reg. $170)

Amazon is offering the ViewSonic M1 Mini Portable Projector for $119.99 shipped. Down from $170, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This portable projector measures only four by four inches and offers a resolution of 480p. The HDMI port allows you to hook up streaming devices like a Chromecast, Fire TV, or Apple TV and enjoy content anywhere you are. Plus, you can also hook up DVD or Blu-ray players and even consoles to play media offline. There are also integrated JBL speakers that “deliver big sound in a small package.” Head below for more.

Speaking of streaming media players, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is available for $20 right now at Amazon. You just have to plug it in and start streaming, with the Fire TV Stick delivering Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, YouTube, and more. Not sure which Fire TV to choose? Our buying guide helps you make the right decision.

For other projectors, our roundup from last week is still live. Pricing starts at $179 and there’s up to $300 in savings available. These refurbished models ship with 90-day warranties and you’ll find both ViewSonic and Anker projectors discounted. For other home theater upgrades, Sony’s 120Hz HDMI 2.1 X85J Series 4K Smart Google TVs are currently discounted from $798, with up to $702 in savings available.

More on the ViewSonic M1 Mini Portable Projector:

PORTABLE DESIGN: Measuring only 4×4 inches, this LED projector with WVGA (854x480p) resolution delivers convenient entertainment nearly anywhere

PREMIUM AUDIO: An integrated JBL speaker delivers big sound in a small package that’s perfect for music and movies at home or on the go

PLUG & PLAY USB: Simple playback of photos, movies, presentations, and other multimedia without having to connect to a PC

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!