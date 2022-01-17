Sony’s 120Hz HDMI 2.1 X85J Series 4K Smart Google TVs from $798 (Up to $702 off)

Amazon is now offering the Sony 65-inch Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $798 shipped. Regularly $1,200 at Best Buy where it’s marked down to $800, today’s deal is $402 off the going rate, $100 under the Amazon Black Friday price last year, and the best price we can find. You’ll also find the giant 85-inch variant at $1,798 shipped, marked down from the regular $2,500 for $702 in savings. This is a smart HDMI 2.1 Google TV with a4K 120Hz panel and a dedicated gaming mode. That’s on top of AirPlay 2, HDR, and Dolby Vision support, direct access to all of your favorite streaming services, as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands. It has four total HDMI ports, a pair of USB jacks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.

Another great option to bring home some 4K HDMI 2.1 ports for less is with the VIZIO 65-inch M6 Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color LED HDR Smart TV. This one sells for $598 shipped on Amazon, trades the 120Hz panel for a variable refresh rate, and features AirPlay 2 connectivity as well.

For some even more affordable options, check out the ongoing deals we have on Amazon’s latest new Omni Fire TVs. You’re looking at new all-time lows from $285 shipped and all of the details you’ll need are waiting right here. Not mention even more information in our launch coverage from September.

Swing by our 4K TV deal hub for additional price drops on other models.

More on the Sony 65-inch X85J 4K UHD Smart Google TV:

Smart, powerful, and beautiful, the X85J is designed for all your favorite content. Powered by the X1 4K HDR Processor, super-bright 4K HDR pictures come to life with vivid color and realistic contrast. With enhanced Motionflow technology, Google TV, and HDMI 2.1 for next-gen gaming, all available in a wide range of sizes, your favorite content just found a new home.

