Logitech’s G413 mechanical gaming keyboard falls to lowest price in months at $50

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Logitech G413 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $49.99 shipped. Also matched direct at Best Buy. For comparison, Amazon sells it for $60 right now and today’s deal is one of the first major discounts that we’ve tracked in the past 12 months. Sporting Romer-G mechanical switches, you’ll find an enjoyable experience for both typing and gaming here. On top of that, there’s a USB pass-through port that allows you to hook up other peripherals like a mouse. You’ll also find a brushed aluminum-magnesium alloy top case that offers a solid experience all around. Head below for more.

If you already have a gaming keyboard as part of your setup, do you have a solid gaming mouse? If not, we recommend the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse, which can be picked up for $22.50 for Prime members at Amazon. You can plug it into the keyboard above or your computer itself, depending on what you need.

Further upgrade your gaming setup with Sabrent’s 1TB Rocket PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD that’s on sale for $93.50. Down from its normal going rate of $110, you’re enjoying a solid 15% off and one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time here. Plus, it delivers up to 4.7GB/s transfer rates to your setup for next-generation performance.

More on the Logitech G413 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard:

The Romer-G mechanical switch is purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness and durability.

Romer-G is also purpose-designed for precise and clean lighting through the keycap. Keys are always visible and never distracting, especially during late night gaming sessions

Additional USB cable connects the USB pass-through port to its own input for 100% power throughout and data speed. Plug in a device to charge or plug in a mouse to charge your adversaries

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!