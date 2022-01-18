REI Outlet drops up to 50% off new markdowns: North Face, Columbia, Marmot, more

REI Outlet offers up to 50% off new markdowns from top brands including The North Face, Marmot, Outdoor Research, Mountain Hardwear, Columbia, and much more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the North Face Echo Rock Pullover that’s marked down to $54 and originally sold for $85. The raglan material is infused with stretch to promote range of motion and it’s sweat-wicking. It also has a hood, zippered pocket, and it can easily be layered. Rated 4.4/5 stars from REI Outlet customers. Find the rest of our top picks from this sale below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Marmot Rocklin Half-Zip Pullover $40 (Orig. $60)
- Outdoor Research Refuge Insulated Vest $95 (Orig. $149)
- North Face Echo Rock Pullover $54 (Orig. $85)
- Outdoor Research Cyprus Full-Zip Jacket $109 (Orig. $169)
- Columbia Royce Range Joggers $46 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Columbia Firwood Ottoman Pullover $40 (Orig. $70)
- Columbia Hart Mountain Hoodie $44 (Orig. $80)
- Mountain Hardwear PackDown Jacket $128 (Orig. $225)
- prAna Banajaara Down Vest $160 (Orig. $249)
- Outdoor Research Juneau Sherpa $100 (Orig. $129)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Backcountry Flash Sale that’s offering extra 20% off The North Face, Patagonia, Columbia, and more.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!