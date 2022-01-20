JBL Charge 5 and Go 3 portable Bluetooth speakers on sale from $40 (Save 20%)

Today only, Woot offers the JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $149.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you another $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $180 as you’ll find from Amazon, today’s offer is an all-around rare offer to begin with, but also takes $30 off to deliver the first markdown we’ve seen in several months. As one of the latest additions to JBL’s roster of portable Bluetooth speakers, its Charge 5 arrives with a capable audio array comprised of dual bass radiators, seperate tweeters, and a driver optimized for the form-factor. Its 20-hour battery not only keeps the tunes going all day, but also can be used to refuel your smartphone in a pinch. Not to mention its IP67 water-resistance means it can tag along almost anywhere. Head below for more.

If you don’t need a speaker that can handle delivering as room-filling of sound, going with the JBL Go 3 that’s also on sale today is worth considering. This more portable speaker is down to $39.99 at Woot, offering 20% in savings in the process. Available in several colors, the Go 3 is one of JBL’s most portable releases with an ultra compact form-factor. With a fabric-wrapped design, the speaker also touts IP67 water-resistance and up to 5 hours of playback per charge.

But if you’re looking to make out for less, the OontZ Angle 3 Speaker at $25 is about as good as it gets for the price. This offering isn’t quite as premium as either of the options above, but will still deliver a way to listen to tunes while out and about. It’s backed by 14-hour battery life and sports an IPX7 waterproof design, too.

JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth Speaker features:

JBL Pro Sound with an optimized long excursion driver, separate tweeter and dual JBL bass radiators. Long lasting battery delivers up to 20 hours of playtime. Take the Charge with you anywhere due to its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating. PartyBoost feature allows you to pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together in stereo or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for really incredible sound.

