Anker eufy HomeKit cameras, security systems, and smart locks now on sale from $34

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its eufy security smart home cameras and accessories. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the eufy Solo HomeKit IndoorCam C24 for $33.99. Down from $40, you’re looking at the lowest price since Black Friday alongside the third-best discount to date. Anker’s eufy indoor camera expands your Siri setup with HomeKit Secure Video support and 1080p feeds for some added peace of mind or just keeping an eye on pets and more throughout the house. Connecting right to your Wi-Fi, notable features include motion alerts, AI person and pet detection, and two-way audio. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker eufy deals:

As for some Anker gear that’s a better fit for your everyday carry, the brand kicked off its latest Amazon storefront sale earlier in the week. Packed with iPhone and Android essentials starting at $9, you’ll find a collection of USB-C chargers, Qi pads, and other gear for your handset right here.

eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam features:

The on-device AI determines whether a human or pet is present and only records when an event of interest occurs. View every event in up to 2K clarity (1080P while using HomeKit) so you see exactly what is happening inside your home. Speak in real-time to anyone who passes via the camera’s built-in two-way audio.

