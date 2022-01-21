Blackstone’s 36-inch gas griddle is perfect for upcoming spring cookouts at $316.50

Amazon is offering the Blackstone 36-inch Gas Outdoor Griddle Grilling Station for $316.70 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $380 or so at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked there. If you’re looking for a great grilling upgrade for upcoming spring BBQs and cookouts, this is a great way to do just that. The large 36-inch griddle can hold up to 26 burgers, 16 steaks, or 72 hotdogs, which is enough to feed as many as 20 people at once, according to Blackstone. There are four burners for “even heat distribution” as well as an “innovative grease management system” too. Head below for more.

Blackstone’s official griddle accessory kit is an absolute must. The kit runs $30 for Prime members at Amazon and offers two different spatulas, two squirt bottles, and a chopper/scraper. All of this combines to offer you plenty of options when it comes to cooking or grilling.

For cooking indoors, don’t forget that Amazon is currently offering various kitchen gear from $20. Ranging from egg cookers to mixers, NutriBullet, and more, there’s plenty to explore here. After checking out that roundup, be sure to swing by our home goods guide for other great ways to save for kitchen and cooking accessories.

More on the Blackstone Griddle:

Be the ultimate entertainer with Blackstone Original 36″ Large Griddle Station. It is large enough to handle most meals and allows you to create greasy-spoon staples like pancakes, bacon and other foods in your next outdoor cooking parties and get to gathers.

Our camp stove griddle features two prep stations to dice veggies and season your burger patties and a front shelf with a magnetic strip to keep your griddling tools accessible and within reach.

Boasting an extra-large cooking surface of 768 in2, our flat griddle works great when cooking for a crowd. The versatile surface is suitable for burgers, steaks, chicken, fish, eggs, bacon and other foods you want to cook quickly and easily.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!