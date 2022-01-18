Amazon kitchen gear deals from $20: Egg cookers, mixers, NutriBullet, more up to 47% off

Amazon has now launched a small kitchen appliance sale starting from just over $20. One standout here is the BELLA Double Tier Egg Cooker for $20.20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is within cents of the second-best price we have ever tracked on Amazon with the lowest offer being just a few bucks less. This model can easily cook up to 12 eggs at a time, whether you like them boiled, poached, or as an omelet. A perfect option for the whole family or just to be prepared for get togethers and larger meals, it also comes with a dishwasher-safe lid, trays, and a measuring cup. More deals and details below.

If the 12 egg capacity isn’t of interest here, you can save even more with the $17 Dash Rapid Egg Cooker. This one can handle six at a time and includes a nearly identical feature set for even less. “Cook up to six eggs in soft, medium, or hard boiled firmness, while saving time and water. Eggs come out consistently perfect with shell easy to peel, and clean up is snap!”

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Amazon small kitchen appliance sale for additional deals on NutriBullet blenders, mixers, bread makers, air fryers, and more. Ther are some notable savings to be had starting from around $20 Prime shipped and your can browse through he lot if it right here.

Hit up our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the BELLA Double Tier Egg Cooker:

POWERFUL: 400 watt heating system with Power switch and indicator light for hassle free cooking

FAMILY SIZED MEALS: Cook up to 12 whole eggs, 4 poached eggs or an omelet

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED: Boiling trays, poaching tray, omelet tray and measuring cup with piercing pin included

EGGS TO YOUR PREFERENCE: Measuring cup with piercing pin to cook eggs to your preference and prevents cracking

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!