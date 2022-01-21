Smartphone Accessories: Braided Nylon USB-C Cable 2-pack $6 (Save 40%), more

JS Digital (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its USB-A to USB-C Braided Nylon Cables for $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code BATXMX7O and once you clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Normally $10, today’s deal saves 40% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Ready to help keep your smartphone, tablet, or headphones charged, these cables feature a 6.6-foot length and are braided nylon for additional durability. They can easily handle up to 3A charging which offers up to 18W of power with compatible QuickCharge adapters.

3A Fast Charge, Transfer speed can reach 40~60MB/S (480Mbps), JSAUX USB C Cable accelerates the charging speed by delivering 5V/3A safe charging power, compared with other cables which provide 5V/2.4A output. This USB-C cable has electronic safety certifications that comply with appropriate standards, you have no need to worry about this cable quality at all. Upgraded 3D aluminum connector and exclusive laser welding technology, which can ensure the metal part won’t break. Strong fiber, the most flexible, powerful and durable material, makes tensile force increased by 200%. Can bear 10000+ bending test. Premium Aluminum housing makes the cable more durable,nylon braided type c cable adds additional durability and tangle free.

