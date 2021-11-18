Happy Pokémon launch day, Trainers! Best deals and more on Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond

Happy Pokémon launch day, Trainers! Pokémon Shining Pearl and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond are officially out in the wild. If you’re still looking to secure a copy of Pokémon Shining Pearl and/or Brilliant Diamond, we’ve put together some handy links to do so below with some great ways to potentially save some cash on day one alongside some of the latest collectibles and more for all of the Trainers on your holiday shopping list.

Pokémon launch day – Pokémon Shining Pearl and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

Firstly, Daily Steals – a trusted online discount retailer we feature around here quite a bit – has both Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond listed at $52.99 shipped, down from the regular $60 asking price. And you might even be able to knock an extra $4 off using pre-order promo code ADSPKMG at checkout, if you’re lucky. And while we’re at it, we should also quickly mention that pre-orders for Pokemon Legends: Arceus are also marked down to $52.99 shipped as well.

Another way to potentially save here is with Target RedCard. While Target’s pre-orders have been going in and out of stock, we are expecting its Pokémon launch day listings to go live at any time today (if they aren’t already), which means RedCard holders can knock 5% off the regular $60 listing to bring the totals on both Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond down to $56.99 shipped. The same goes for the Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Double Pack that will drop from $120 down to $113.99 shipped.

Pokémon Shining Pearl and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond:

***Note: Just as a quick heads-up for folks booting up Pokémon Shining Pearl and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond for the first time today, Nintendo has already issued an update you’ll want to take a closer look at:

Attention, Trainers:



A new software update (v 1.1.1) is available ahead of the release of #PokemonBrilliantDiamond and #PokemonShiningPearl. Please download the update before playing.



See here for more details: https://t.co/8veNngbYIA pic.twitter.com/PVHXI67Dzb — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 18, 2021

And for all of the Pokémon Trainers on your shopping list this year, you’ll find even more deals available on themed controllers from PowerA, official Pokémon TCG sets, some of the new holiday collectibles, interesting gift ideas, and more down below:

