Smartphone Accessories: Spigen 100W Dual GaN II USB-C Charger $48 (20% off), more

powerarc (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Spigen 100W GaN II Dual USB-C Charger for $47.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, this is a 20% discount and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this specific charger. Designed to have enough power to charge even the latest MacBook Pro, you’ll find 100W of total output here across the two ports and a design that is “13% smaller than the 96W charger.” Should you need to power two devices at one time, each one will receive 45W, which is still enough to charge two MacBook Airs at once, or your iPhone and iPad, and even trickle charge a more powerful machine overnight. Plus, it’s even compatible with USB-C to MagSafe 3 cables thanks to using the USB-C PD 3.0 standard.

100W, One for All: With 100W Output, Macbook Pro 16-inch can be charged from 0 to 50% in 44 mins and to 100% in less than 2.5 hours. While maintaining mighty 100W ouput, its size is 13% smaller than the original 96W charger. Also, prongs are foldable to save spaces and provide you with the best portability. Intelligent Power Diffusion: Our exclusive technology detects the connected devices and intelligently delivers the optimized power that the device requires. When both ports are loaded at the same time, it distributes 45W to each port. And if one port is loaded only, the port outputs 100W max. Two Macbook Air can be charged at the fastest charging speed simultaneously. No matter what you have plugged in, it will provide you with the maximum power out of the charger.

