Android app deals of the day: Dark Rage, PDF Tools, The Ramen Sensei, and more

Wednesday’s best Android game and app deals are now ready to go. Just be sure to check out today’s offers on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 as well as everything else you’ll find in our Android deals hub. Moving over to the games and apps, highlights include price drops on Dark Rage, PDF Tools – Editor & Reader, The Pyraplex, The Ramen Sensei, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Today's best Android app deals:

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by some Samsung gear starting off with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at $508 off alongside some other refurb handsets from $152. Plus, we also have the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Wireless ANC earbuds down at $100 to go along with them and the Galaxy Chromebook with 4K AMOLED display at $580. Just be sure tp scope out these offers on the Garmin Venu wearables and everything in our Smartphone Accessories roundup. 

More Android app deals still live:

More on Dark Rage:

Even death will not stop the brave hero, only bloodthirsty zombies, revived skeletons and other monsters stand in your way. Destroy enemies, absorbing their souls. Explore dark dungeons with dangerous traps and treasures. Equip armor and weapons, improve skills and fight in fierce battles.

