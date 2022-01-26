Garmin Venu 2 returns to Amazon all-time low with 11-day battery life in tow at $350 (Save $50)

Amazon currently offers the new Garmin Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch for $349.99 shipped. Marking one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings from the usual $400 going rate and returns to the all-time low set only twice before. Garmin’s Venu 2 arrives as the brand’s latest smartwatch, rocking a circular design housing an AMOLED touchscreen and 11-day battery life. Everything is backed by various health and fitness tracking features including everything from workouts to sleep, stress, and more. Our launch coverage details what to expect, and you can head below for more.

Normally we’d say to just go check out the original Garmin Venu smartwatch for a more affordable option. But considering it sells for the same price as the featured price cut on the newer iteration, your best bet is just going to be locking-in the Venu 2 and calling it a day.

Leaning more into the Android side of wearables, we’re also tracking a pair of discounts on the latest TicWatch offerings. Including two models that will receive Wear OS 3 support, both the Pro 3 and E3 smartwatches are up for grabs at some of the best prices to date starting at $160.

Garmin Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch features:

Suit your style with a smartwatch that’s available in two colors and features a bright AMOLED display. Know your body better with extensive health monitoring features including health snapshot, Body Battery energy levels, sleep score, fitness age, stress tracking and more. Find new ways to keep your body moving with more than 25 built-in indoor and GPS sports apps, including walking, running, cycling, HIIT, swimming, golf and many more.

