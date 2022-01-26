Converse Valentine’s Day Collection is live with embroidered hearts and more to feel festive

Converse debuts a new Valentine’s Day Collection that features embroidered hearts, kisses, and more. There are 42 styles for men, women, and kids in this collection, and pricing starts at $40. Plus, Converse Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. So be sure to get into the festive spirit or spoil someone you love this Valentine’s Day by heading below the jump and shopping our top picks from the new Converse collection. You will also want to check out Lululemon’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide here.

Converse Valentine’s Day sneakers

The Chuck 70 Embroidered Lips Sneakers are a highlight from this collection. These shoes are available in men’s or women’s sizing and even has a to: and from: logo on the tab for easy gifting. They’re a very on-trend shoe for this season as well, and have vintage features including a 1970s heel logo nod to its legacy – the rubber outsole has lips on it that match together for a fun look. You can find them priced at $90 and already rated 4.1/5 stars from Converse customers.

If you’re not a fan of the bold embroidery, Converse also has solid color options to choose from with an array of pink options as well. The Low Top All Star Chuck Taylor Sneakers are a fantastic choice and are a really nice styles for spring outings. This is a unisex sneaker, which means anyone can wear it, and they’re made with a canvas upper from at least 50% cotton and at least 50% recycled cotton. They’re priced at $55 and will easily be a go-to in your everyday wardrobe.

Kid’s Valentine’s Day styles

One of our favorite styles from this collection is the kids Chuck Taylor All Star Crafted with Love. These all-white sneakers have a large embroidered heart on the side with the Converse logo as well as laces that say “LOVE” throughout. This style is great for everyday wear and looks nice with jeans, dresses, leggings, khakis, and more. Plus, the rubber outsole was designed to help give you traction, which is great for recess. They’re priced at $45 and would make a really nice gift for Valentine’s Day.

