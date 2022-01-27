Android app deals of the day: Package Inc, Crying Suns, Bridge Constructor, more

Thursday’s best game and app deals courtesy of Google Play are now up for grabs. On the hardware side of things we have notable offers available on Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 as well as Google’s official Pixel Stand 10W Qi charger, but for now it’s all about the apps. Our discounted collection is quite a notable one today with offers on Package Inc – Cargo Simulator, Traffix: Traffic Simulator, Crying Suns, Muse Dash, Bridge Constructor titles, and much more. Head below the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.
Today’s best Android app deals:
- 120X Duplicate File Remover Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Railways – Train Simulator $1 (Reg. $2)
- Traffix: Traffic Simulator $1 (Reg. $2)
- Crying Suns $6 (Reg. $9)
- Gunhouse $3.50 (Reg. $7)
- Package Inc – Cargo Simulator $1 (Reg. $2)
- Dwarf Journey $1 (Reg. $3)
- Retro Winter Sports 1986 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Dead Age $1 (Reg. $3)
- In Between $1 (Reg. $3)
- The Inner World $1 (Reg. $3)
- The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk $1 (Reg. $5)
- Skilltree Saga $1 (Reg. $3)
- Muse Dash $1 (Reg. $3)
- Aeon’s End $1 (Reg. $10)
- Earth 3D – World Atlas $1 (Reg. $3)
- Truberbrook $2 (Reg. $5)
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead $1 (Reg. $3)
- Bridge Constructor Portal $1 (Reg. $5)
- Bridge Constructor Medieval $1 (Reg. $2)
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $2 (Reg. $10)
More Android app deals still live:
- BrainAural: Get your Zen on FREE (Reg. $1)
- Mefon – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Aolix – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Dark Rage $1 (Reg. $2)
- Electric Energy Tycoon $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- PDF Tools – Editor & Reader $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- SSH Server $1 (Reg. $2)
- The Pyraplex $3 (Reg. $7)
- The Ramen Sensei $3 (Reg. $7)
- The Manga Works $3 (Reg. $7)
- AngularDev PRO $1 (Reg. $2)
More on Package Inc.:
Package Inc. is an inspiring cargo delivery simulator in 3D. Package Inc. is a beautiful game about building a delivery system for a growing city. Build a connection between different hubs and feed multiple destinations, like factories, police stations, cafes, libraries, boutiques, saloons, hotels, pizzerias, pet shops or schools.
