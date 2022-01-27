Android app deals of the day: Package Inc, Crying Suns, Bridge Constructor, more

Thursday’s best game and app deals courtesy of Google Play are now up for grabs. On the hardware side of things we have notable offers available on Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 as well as Google’s official Pixel Stand 10W Qi charger, but for now it’s all about the apps. Our discounted collection is quite a notable one today with offers on Package Inc – Cargo Simulator, Traffix: Traffic Simulator, Crying Suns, Muse Dash, Bridge Constructor titles, and much more. Head below the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 starting at $50 alongside the rest of our smart home offers right here. Ongoing price drops on Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as well as Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Wireless ANC earbuds are joined by deals ready and waiting on Google’s official OG Pixel Stand 10W Qi charger as well as Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen Flip and leather cases. Just be sure to check out this morning’s offers on Samsung 25W Wall Chargers as well as our Smartphone Accessories roundup. 

Package Inc. is an inspiring cargo delivery simulator in 3D. Package Inc. is a beautiful game about building a delivery system for a growing city. Build a connection between different hubs and feed multiple destinations, like factories, police stations, cafes, libraries, boutiques, saloons, hotels, pizzerias, pet shops or schools.

