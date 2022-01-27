Today’s best game deals: Back 4 Blood from $16, Street Fighter 30th Collection $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Back 4 Blood on Xbox for $16.35 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60, this one dropped down to $25 over the holidays where it remains on PlayStation consoles, but is now at a new all-time low on Xbox. The Ultimate Edition is also marked down from $100 and is now starting at $55. Choosing from eight customizable cleaners, players come together in groups of four (or in PvP) across a co-op story campaign “where you must work together to survive increasingly challenging missions.” Alongside a range of lethal weapons to make use of, a new roguelike card system ”creates different experiences each and every time.” Head below for more including the Xbox digitial Lunar New Year Sale, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Mortal Kombat 11, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Untitled Goose Game, and much more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat 11 PSN $10 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- The Sinking City eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox digitial Lunar New Year Sale up to 80% off
- Castlevania Advance Collection Xbox $15 (Reg. $20)
- Control Ultimate Edition Xbox $12 (Reg. $40)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus pre-order $52 (Reg. $60)
- Or $55 via Amazon and Walmart
- Demon’s Souls $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- FIFA 21 $9 (Reg. $20+)
- FIFA 22 Switch Legacy Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Castlevania: SOTN Xbox $5 (Reg. $10)
- It Takes Two $20 (Reg. $40)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection $16 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter Rise Switch $34 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition PSN $19.50 (Reg. $70)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $41 (Reg. $60)
- Moonlighter eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut $30 (Reg. $40)
- This War of Mine: Complete eShop $3.50 (Reg. $40)
- Children of Morta eShop $8.50 (Reg. $22)
- The Gardens Between $5 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $10 (Reg. $30)
- NieR: Automata GOTY $17 (Reg. $25+)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- WWE 2K 22 pre-orders now live from $60
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night PSN $16.50 (Reg. $55)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection PSN from $16 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Games Under $20 via PSN sale
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Target
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima $8 (Reg. $40)
- Far Cry 6 $23 (Reg. $40+)
- Hades physical $20 (Reg. $30)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe $36 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
Pre-orders:
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
New Crysis game is under development as Crytek seeks to continue the franchise
Respawn is working on the next Jedi Fallen Order game as well as an FPS for the Star Wars universe
Apex Legends Defiance update intros Mad Maggie, Control ‘capture the flag’ LTM, more
Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask is coming to Switch Online next month
Check out the special edition Lunar New Year Xbox Series S console design
SteamDB currently claims under 100 titles will be ‘compatible’ with Steam Deck at launch
Microsoft about to acquire Activision Blizzard and all its franchises for $68.7 billion
Happy 30th anniversary, Kirby! Nintendo dishes up freebies and deals
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!