Smartphone Accessories: ESR Samsung Galaxy S21/Plus/Ultra Clear Case $4 (30% off), more

BDCollection US_ ESR Authorized (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ESR Project Zero Clear Case for Samsung’s Galaxy S21 at $4.20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 7MBPKBHU at checkout. Own a Galaxy S21 Plus or Ultra? Those cases are also on sale for the same price with aforementioned code. Down from a $6 going rate for all of these cases, you’re saving 30% here and scoring one of the best case deals we’ve seen in months. This thin case is designed to add some shock resistance to your smartphone and help protect it against drops, bumps, and other dings. There are even raised edges that help keep your screen from contacting tables when set down.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

More on the ESR Clear Case for Galaxy S21:

Stay original with slim, light, and crystal-clear polymer

This shock-resistant case protects Galaxy S21 against drops, bumps, and other day-to-day damage

Raised edges protect your Galaxy S21’s screen and camera against scratches and drops

Built-in microdots prevent the case from clinging to your phone, keeping it looking great

