Smartphone Accessories: ESR Samsung Galaxy S21/Plus/Ultra Clear Case $4 (30% off), more

BDCollection US_ ESR Authorized (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ESR Project Zero Clear Case for Samsung’s Galaxy S21 at $4.20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 7MBPKBHU at checkout. Own a Galaxy S21 Plus or Ultra? Those cases are also on sale for the same price with aforementioned code. Down from a $6 going rate for all of these cases, you’re saving 30% here and scoring one of the best case deals we’ve seen in months. This thin case is designed to add some shock resistance to your smartphone and help protect it against drops, bumps, and other dings. There are even raised edges that help keep your screen from contacting tables when set down.
More smartphone accessories:
- Beats Studio Buds deliver ‘Hey Siri’ in a workout-ready design at $110
- Mkeke iPhone 13 Clear Case: $12 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen Flip and leather cases fall to Amazon lows from $57
- 33800mAh 15W Qi/25W USB-C PD Portable Wireless Charger: $24 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Bring home two Samsung 25W Wall Chargers with USB-C cables for $11 each ($70 value)
- 2-pack Anker 18W PowerPort PD USB-C Chargers: $20 (Reg. $40) | MorningSave
- Google’s official OG Pixel Stand 10W Qi charger returns to low of $29 (Save 28%)
- LENRUE Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $12 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- Anker Life Q35 ANC Headphones hit $110 (Save $20) alongside other Soundcore gear from $35
Deals still live from yesterday:
- KKM MagSafe Charger with Power Adapter: $17 (Reg. $23) | Amazon
- Garmin Venu 2 returns to Amazon all-time low with 11-day battery life in tow at $350 (Save $50)
- UGREEN 20W Mini USB-C Charger $8.50 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- w/ code 258VWOEE + on-page coupon
- Baseus 10,000mAh 5W MagSafe/20W USB-C PD Power Bank: $32 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- AirPods Max deliver best-in-class ANC, Spatial Audio, more at $449 (Save $100)
- Miracase Vent Smartphone Car Mount: $14.50 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- 2-pack Cabepow 10-foot USB-A to USB-C Cable: $8 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Wireless ANC Earbuds in all colors down at $100 (Reg. $150)
More on the ESR Clear Case for Galaxy S21:
- Stay original with slim, light, and crystal-clear polymer
- This shock-resistant case protects Galaxy S21 against drops, bumps, and other day-to-day damage
- Raised edges protect your Galaxy S21’s screen and camera against scratches and drops
- Built-in microdots prevent the case from clinging to your phone, keeping it looking great
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!