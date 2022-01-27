Take $353 off the LG flagship SP9YA Soundbar with Dolby Atmos and wireless subwoofer

Amazon is now offering the LG SP9YA 5.1.2 Ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $646.99 shipped. Normally priced at $1,000 in the past few weeks, this discount is not only saving you 35%, but giving you the best offer we’ve tracked since early January. If you’re looking to enhance your living room, this soundbar is the first step in doing so. It has high resolution audio at 24bit/192kHz with 4K Passthrough and of course Dolby Atmos to guarantee great sound quality. This soundbar can connect to many platforms including Alexa, Google Assistant, Chromecast, and more. With 520W of total output power and HDMI eARC connectivity, you’ll surely be able to make this addition to your entertainment system easily. You can read more about this product and similar LG soundbars here, or head below for more.

If you’re looking for the quality of an LG but a bit less expensive, consider the LG SP8YA 3.1.2 Ch Soundbar and Subwoofer with Dolby Atmos for $497 via Amazon. You’ll still be getting a deal on this product with 38% off, but missing out on a few features. This soundbar has less channels (3.1.2) and total output power (440W) however, still offers High-Resolution audio with 4K passthrough, HDMI eARC, and multiple compatible platforms like Alexa and Google Assistant. You’ll also still get Dolby Atmos and a wireless subwoofer, making this offer a great alternative to the previous.

While upgrading your at-home entertainment, think about adding on the TiVo Stream 4K for $30 on Amazon. You can easily upgrade your smart TV with this product equipped with Android TV support and Google Assistant features. It easily plugs into the back of your TV and lets you start streaming almost instantly.

More on the LG SP9YA Soundbar:

Home theater sound with more depth. Surround your senses with Hi-Res Audio. Sound effects and soundtracks seem to come from every angle with 5.1.2 channels, Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X. The subwoofer combines with the sound bar’s up-firing front height channels for sound that fills up any room. The sound bar works with Alexa. (Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. Google is a trademark of Google LLC.)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!