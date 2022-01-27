TiVo’s Stream 4K upgrades your home theater with Android TV at $30 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the TiVo Stream 4K for $29.99 shipped. Typically fetching $40, you’re looking at 25% in savings in order to mark one of the best prices to date at within $1 of the all-time low. Equipped with Android TV support, the TiVo Stream 4K upgrades an existing TV’s smart functionality by plugging right into its HDMI port. Notably delivering Google Assistant features, it also yields access to a variety of streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more into a centralized hub. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

Going with the onn Android TV Streaming Stick at $15 is a notable alternative to the lead deal if you’re looking for a more affordable upgrade for the guest room or office TV. Delivering 1080p playback, this one also ditches the centralized streaming features noted above to provide a more low cost solution for diving into your favorite shows.

As for upgrades to the actual television, our HDTV guide is ripe for the picking with price cuts ahead of the big game next month. Though at the top of the list should be VIZIO’s latest 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV, which is down to a new all-time low following a $401 discount.

TiVo Stream 4K features:

No More App-Switching. Forget learning to navigate a new screen with every app. TiVo Stream 4K enables one centralized place for searching, browsing, and creating watch lists across all your apps. All of Your Apps: Get rid of the walls between what you watch. TiVo recommends your next favorite shows and movies based on what you love, not where they live.

