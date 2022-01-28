eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems now up to 40% off starting from $90 at Amazon

Amazon is now discounting its lineup of eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems to new all-time lows. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Router and two Range Extender package at $195. Typically fetching $279, you’re looking at 30% in savings alongside the third-best price overall that’s only been beaten over the holidays. eero’s Wi-Fi 6 router lineup supports up to 500Mb/s speeds, with this package delivering 5,000-square feet of coverage and six Gigabit Ethernet ports across its three nodes. Alongside a Zigbee hub and newfound HomeKit router integration, there’s also the much more recent addition of Thread support to round out the package. Head below for more from $90.

Other eero Wi-Fi 6 discounts:

Once your actual Wi-Fi has been updated, it’s time to start thinking about your modem. Odds are pretty high you’re paying a monthly fee to rent one from your service provider, and these ongoing ARRIS SURFboard discounts might be able to make that a thing of the past. Delivering a hybrid design centered around a DOCSIS 3.1 modem, there’s also 2.5Gb Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and more at $249, plus additional models on sale from $239. The best part is on top of the cash discounts, you can save up to $168 per year by ditching the rental.

eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage – an eero 6 system covers up to 5,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to 500 Mbps. eero’s mesh wifi technology adapts to your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home. eero 6 uses the power of Wi-Fi 6 to increase the capacity—and efficiency—of your network. The eero app walks you through setup and allows you to manage your network from anywhere. eero 6 doubles as a Zigbee smart home hub, making it easy to connect and control compatible devices on your network with Alexa.

