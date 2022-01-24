ARRIS SURFboard hybrid sports a DOCSIS 3.1 modem, Wi-Fi 6, and 2.5Gb Ethernet at $249

Amazon is now offering the ARRIS SURFboard G36 DOCSIS 3.1 Gigabit Cable Modem and Wi-Fi 6 Router for $249 shipped. Normally fetching $300, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $51 off alongside only the second discount to date since launching last fall. As one of the more recent flagship hybrids from ARRIS, its new SURFboard G36 arrives with both a DOCSIS 3.1 modem and Wi-Fi 6 router. That lets you upgrade your entire network with a single device while also ditching rental units from your ISP, saving you up to $168 per year. While it’s a good idea to confirm compatibility with your provider, this hybird is certified to work with Comcast, Cox, Spectrum, and more. Other notable features include a 2.5Gb Ethernet port, up to 6.5Gb/s of network throughput, and 32 download channels. Head below for more from $239.

If you can live without the 2.5Gb Ethernet port, Amazon is also discounting the ARRIS SURFboard G34 model of the hybrid DOCUS 3.1 modem and Wi-Fi 6 router. This one packs nearly all of the same features as noted above, though drops down its overall network speeds. While the featured G36 can support Internet plans up to 1.2Gb/s, this lower-end G34 can only handle Gigabit service. Even so, the price cut to $239 may very well be worth the added savings. This one is also at a new all-time low and down from the usual $280 price tag.

For anyone looking to upgrade to a mesh package, Amazon rounds out the ARRIS discounts today with the SURFboard mAX Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 system at $299. Down from $400 this one is sitting at the lowest price since back in September and marks the third-best discount yet. Notable features include a 2-node design with up to 6.6Gb/s of throughput, the ability to support 150 devices, and more.

ARRIS SURFboard G36 features:

Today’s homes have more devices connected to their network than ever before, and that list continues to increase. The ARRIS SURFboard G36 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem & Wi-Fi 6 Router lets you get the most out of your network. It comes with 6.5 Gigabit combined wired speeds and multi-gig networking with a dedicated 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port, plus built-in AX3000 Wi-Fi. With these features your home or small office network will be operating at peak performance.

