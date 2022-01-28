This 12-in-1 multi-tool is a hammer, knife, pliers, more at $18, other deals from $9.50￼

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, RAK Pro Tools (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of DIY and outdoor tools from $9.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the 12-in-1 Multi-tool for $17.99. Down from $23, you’re saving 22% here and enjoying the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to offer 12 tools in a single package, you’ll find this multi-tool functions as a hammer, nail claw, pliers, wire cutter, screwdriver, saw, file, and more. Its heavy-duty with stainless steel construction and the safety lock helps make sure that tools stay deployed when being used. Check out Amazon’s landing page for more deals from $9.50 and head below for additional details.

The Kershaw Shuffle Folding Pocket Knife is perfect if you just need a simple compact blade to slip into a pocket. It comes in at $15 on Amazon and delivers a folding design as well as a deep pocket clip for discreet carry. On top of that, the 2.4-inch blade is made from 8Cr13MoV and finished with matte black wash for corrosion resistance.

Looking for something else? Check out our roundup from earlier today with knives, and multi-tools priced from $11. There, you’ll find Smith & Wesson, Gerber, and many more up to 30% off. After that, swing by our guide that helps you find the best knife and multi-tool for your setup with personal recommendations from yours truly.

More on the RAK 12-in-1 Multi-tool:

Hammer, Nail Claw, Flat and Pipe Grip Pliers, Wire Cutter, Flathead and Phillips Screwdriver, Saw, Straight and Serrated Blade, File, Bottle Opener, and Durable nylon carrying case with belt holster. Great for your car, boat, office, and trips.

Stainless Steel construction Multitool Hammer feels great in your hands without the heavy weight of more expensive tools.

Safety Lock ensures tools lock into place during use and must be manually unlocked for safe storage.

