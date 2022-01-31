Head to the gym straight from work with this Targus Fitness Backpack for $23 (Save 34%)

Amazon is now offering the Targus Large Commuter Work and Play Gym Fitness Backpack for $23 with free Prime shipping or in orders over $25. Normally priced at $35, not only will you be saving $12 with this deal, but also scoring the all-time low price for this product that we have tracked. Traveling from work to the gym is always such a hassle, but with this backpack your life can be made a lot easier. The large backpack can fit all of your work clothes comfortably with its numerous pockets and laundry bag. Not to mention your work laptop up to 15.6-inches can slide into its own special compartment for protection and safety while you workout. Its ventilated front compartment is perfect for keeping your work shoes in good shape, and the backpack can unzip fully to hang in your locker. Head below for more.

What better match for your new fitness bag than a new water bottle? Also discounted, the Hydracy Water Bottle with Time Marker is going for $23 on Amazon. If you feel so busy at work you often forget to drink water, this bottle is perfect for you! With time markers labelling when you should be drinking, you’re bound to stay more hydrated throughout your day. Not to mention, the water bottle is leakproof with zero condensation, and comes with a detachable carry strap and spill proof top lid. Perfect to slide into the side pocket of your fitness backpack.

If you’re looking for some new earbuds while jogging on the treadmill, consider the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $100 on Amazon. You’ll be scoring yet another deal with this product with a savings of 29% off its average price. With five hours of playback, 15 hours of use with the charging case, and Alexa compatible, these earbuds offer many features key to listening, for a less expensive price tag.

More features of the Targus Fitness Backpack:

The flexible Targus work + play fitness backpack is ideal for professionals with Active lifestyles. Intelligently designed, with three dedicated compartments for your laptop, work accessories, and sports gear. Built with insights from athletes and designed with the active professional in mind, this backpack provides great protection for your technology while giving you everything that you would demand from a sports or fitness bag, from a large compartment for your sports clothes and towel to a ventilated compartment to hold your sports shoes and it includes a detachable laundry bag to separate wet and dry clothes and a compact wash bag so that you don’t have to tow two bags to the office! .

