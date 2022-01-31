Amazon’s 2nd gen. Echo Buds fall to $100, Echo Frame $100 off, more Echo devices from $20

Amazon is currently offering its Echo Buds (2nd Gen) True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $99.99 shipped. For comparison, these earbuds normally go for $140 at Amazon, today’s deal saves 29%, and marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Designed with dynamic audio and active noise cancellation in mind, these earbuds offer “crisp, balanced sound” and limit background distractions. They’re “compact and comfortable” and work natively with the Alexa app for voice-controlled music streaming, Audible playback, and smart home control. Plus, each bud packs up to five hours of playback per charge and the case offers an additional 15 hours of use. Head below for more deals.

We are also tracking Amazon’s Echo Frames (2nd Gen) on sale for $169.99 shipped. Down from $270, you’re saving $100 here and also enjoying the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time outside of the holidays. These sunglasses have Alexa built-in and use open-ear audio technology with auto volume to let you enjoy music, audiobooks, and more all hands-free. They’re IPX4 splash-resistant so you don’t have to worry if they get rained on or you wear them when working out, and there’s up to four hours of nonstop listening on a single charge. Take a closer look in our hands-on review.

Continuing on the train of Alexa discounts, Amazon’s Echo Auto is currently on sale for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally up to $50 at Amazon, you’ll find that this is also the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Echo Auto delivers in-car Alexa with ease, and is designed for hands-free use on the road. There are eight microphones and far-field technology in tow here that allows Echo Auto to “hear you over music, A/C, and road noise.” You’ll also find support for Apple Music, Amazon Music, Audible, and more alongside voice commands, phone calls, messaging, and more.

For other audio deals, check out the Tribit StormBox Pro Bluetooth speaker that’s on sale for $102 right now which is a match of the 2022 low that we’ve tracked. In addition to that, both Sony’s latest-generation XM4 true wireless earbuds and the previous-generation XM3‘s are on sale from $128 right now.

Dynamic audio and active noise cancellation (ANC) – Premium speakers deliver crisp, balanced sound. Sealed in-ear design and ANC limit background noise.

Compact and comfortable – Echo Buds are small, light, and sweat-resistant, with a secure, customizable fit that’s made to move with you.

Hands-free entertainment – Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to stream music, play podcasts, and read Audible audiobooks—just ask.

