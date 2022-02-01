Today’s best game deals: It Takes Two $20, XCOM 2 Collection $15, Mega Man 11 $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon has now kicked off a digital Xbox sale with a series of offers to fill out your library starting from $6. One standout is It Takes Two at $19.99 in digital form. Also available at $19.99 in physical form via GameStop on both Xbox and PlayStation. Regularly $40, this is 50% off the going rate and matching our previous mention. You can even invite a friend to play with you for free via Friend’s Pass including couch or online co-op with split-screen play. This lauded and gorgeous adventure features a series of puzzles and challenges centered around a heart-warming, and sometimes quite emotional narrative after two humans are transformed into dolls by a magic spell. Players must face off against a broad range of hazards and odd characters after being shrunk down from “rampaging vacuum cleaners to suave love gurus – with It Takes Two, you never know what you’re up against next.” Head below for more including XCOM 2 Collection, UFC 4, Mega Man Zero, Prince of Persia, Mega Man 11, Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe, Knockout City, and more.

