Today’s best game deals: It Takes Two $20, XCOM 2 Collection $15, Mega Man 11 $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon has now kicked off a digital Xbox sale with a series of offers to fill out your library starting from $6. One standout is It Takes Two at $19.99 in digital form. Also available at $19.99 in physical form via GameStop on both Xbox and PlayStation. Regularly $40, this is 50% off the going rate and matching our previous mention. You can even invite a friend to play with you for free via Friend’s Pass including couch or online co-op with split-screen play. This lauded and gorgeous adventure features a series of puzzles and challenges centered around a heart-warming, and sometimes quite emotional narrative after two humans are transformed into dolls by a magic spell. Players must face off against a broad range of hazards and odd characters after being shrunk down from “rampaging vacuum cleaners to suave love gurus – with It Takes Two, you never know what you’re up against next.” Head below for more including XCOM 2 Collection, UFC 4, Mega Man Zero, Prince of Persia, Mega Man 11, Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe, Knockout City, and more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Pokemon Legends Arceus $50 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Collection PSN $15 (Reg. up to $100)
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Prince of Persia Classic Xbox $3 (Reg. $10)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- EA SPORTS UFC 4 Xbox $12 (Reg. $40+)
- Knockout City Xbox $9 (Reg. $20)
- Madden NFL 22 Xbox $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe $36.50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $41 (Reg. $60)
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech$9 (Reg. $25)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat 11 PSN $10 (Reg. $50)
- The Sinking City eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox digitial Lunar New Year Sale up to 80% off
- Castlevania Advance Collection Xbox $15 (Reg. $20)
- Control Ultimate Edition Xbox $12 (Reg. $40)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection $16 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition PSN $19.50 (Reg. $70)
- Moonlighter eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut $30 (Reg. $40)
- This War of Mine: Complete eShop $3.50 (Reg. $40)
- Children of Morta eShop $8.50 (Reg. $22)
- The Gardens Between $5 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $10 (Reg. $30)
- NieR: Automata GOTY $17 (Reg. $25+)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night PSN $16.50 (Reg. $55)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection PSN from $16 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Games Under $20 via PSN sale
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Target
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima $8 (Reg. $40)
- Hades physical $20 (Reg. $30)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
