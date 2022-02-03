Breville’s premium sous vide packs 1450W of HydroPro Plus cooking power at new low of $540

Amazon is offering the Breville Polyscience HydroPro Plus 1450W Sous Vide Immersion Cooker for $539.99 shipped. This is a $60 discount from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This high-end sous vide immersion cooker features a precision temperature probe, built-in Bluetooth, and more to offer a premium experience. On top of that, you’ll be able to control it from a smartphone and the powerful 1450W heater pump can move up to 17 liters of water per minute. You’ll also find a stainless steel body, Gorilla Glass touchscreen, and removable clamp to round out the notable features.

Of course, you don’t have to spend over $500 to get into the sous vide game. Anova’s Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano is available for $99 on Amazon right now. The lower cost comes from having less power overall and fewer features. There’s a 750W heater element here, but you’ll still score Bluetooth connectivity to be able to control your sous vide from a smartphone app.

Further upgrade your cooking setup with the popular 3.6-quart Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer that’s on sale for up to 50% off today. Available for $30 shipped, this air fryer will allow you to enjoy crispy foods without having to douse your meal in oil. Be sure to check out our home goods guide as well for other great ways to save on kitchen upgrades.

More on the Breville Polyscience HydroPro Plus Sous Vide:

Precision Temperature Probe: Digital probe allows for precise internal temperature control to achieve perfect and safe cooking temperature, delta cooking techniques and reduces cooking time by up to 50%

Bluetooth Enabled: Easily Transfer HACCP Data Logs to your phone or computer via HACCP Manager App

Sous Vide Toolbox: a built-in sous vide cooking guide

Perfect results: Using sous vide toolbox feature allows you to select type of food, size and level of doneness. Dinner comes out predictably perfect, every time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!