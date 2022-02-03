Breville’s premium sous vide packs 1450W of HydroPro Plus cooking power at new low of $540

-
AmazonHome GoodsBreville
Amazon low $540

Amazon is offering the Breville Polyscience HydroPro Plus 1450W Sous Vide Immersion Cooker for $539.99 shipped. This is a $60 discount from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This high-end sous vide immersion cooker features a precision temperature probe, built-in Bluetooth, and more to offer a premium experience. On top of that, you’ll be able to control it from a smartphone and the powerful 1450W heater pump can move up to 17 liters of water per minute. You’ll also find a stainless steel body, Gorilla Glass touchscreen, and removable clamp to round out the notable features.

Of course, you don’t have to spend over $500 to get into the sous vide game. Anova’s Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano is available for $99 on Amazon right now. The lower cost comes from having less power overall and fewer features. There’s a 750W heater element here, but you’ll still score Bluetooth connectivity to be able to control your sous vide from a smartphone app.

Further upgrade your cooking setup with the popular 3.6-quart Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer that’s on sale for up to 50% off today. Available for $30 shipped, this air fryer will allow you to enjoy crispy foods without having to douse your meal in oil. Be sure to check out our home goods guide as well for other great ways to save on kitchen upgrades.

More on the Breville Polyscience HydroPro Plus Sous Vide:

  • Precision Temperature Probe: Digital probe allows for precise internal temperature control to achieve perfect and safe cooking temperature, delta cooking techniques and reduces cooking time by up to 50%
  • Bluetooth Enabled: Easily Transfer HACCP Data Logs to your phone or computer via HACCP Manager App
  • Sous Vide Toolbox: a built-in sous vide cooking guide
  • Perfect results: Using sous vide toolbox feature allows you to select type of food, size and level of doneness. Dinner comes out predictably perfect, every time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Breville

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Automate your heater or lights with a 4-pack of smart p...
Razer’s Kraken Ultimate RGB PC headset upgrades y...
Logitech’s slim Keys-to-Go Bluetooth Keyboard is ...
MSI’s high-end MEG Z590 Unify 10/11th gen. Intel ...
SnapFresh 20V cordless electric leaf blower returns to ...
Segway Ninebot eKickScooter ZING E8 is made for kids at...
Sun Joe’s blower/mulcher/vac sees off-season refurb. ...
Roku’s 4K Streambar/Pro with AirPlay 2 and HomeKi...
Load more...
Show More Comments