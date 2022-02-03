Chefman’s 300W immersion blender falls to new low at $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)

Today only, Woot is offering the Chefman 300W Turbo 12-speed Stick Immersion Blender for $19.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from its normal going rate of $30 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked. This immersion blender is perfect for making quick protein shakes or smoothies. The 300W motor “handles blending tasks quietly with ease.” On top of that, there are 12 different speed options as well as a turbo button to help with tougher blending tasks. The cross blade is designed to crush ice and there’s a plastic guard to help ensure it never actually touches the bottom of a pot or cup. Head below for more.

Ditch some of the power from today’s lead deal for Elite Gourmet’s 150W immersion blender that’s available for $14 on Amazon. The main thing you’re trading off here to save cash is the fact that this blender is 50% less powerful than Chefman’s above. However, if you don’t need to blend thick stuff, 150W is more than enough for lightweight drinks.

Don’t forget that Breville’s premium sous vide is currently on sale for a new low at Amazon. Delivering 1450W of HydroPro Plus cooking power, you’ll save $60 from its normal going rate right now. On top of that, we have several other discounts in our home goods guide that you’ll want to see for further upgrading a kitchen setup.

More on the Chefman Immersion Blender:

Ergonomic soft silk-touch rubberized handle with 12 speed options offer precise control over blending needs and makes any blending task easy to handle. Turbo button gives an extra boost to the blending process!

The Chefman immersion blender has a high powered 300 Watt motor that handles more blending tasks quietly & with ease. This food blender will liquefy fruit, leafy greens, mix baby formulas and more! Blade detaches with just a twist and is dishwasher safe, making cleanup as easy as 1-2-3. Sleek black exterior is easy to wipe down to clean up any splattered food.

Heat resistant plastic blade guard is gentle on pots so you can worry less about scratching it and focus on creating deliciously blended dishes!

