Lucky Brand jeans are all 30% off from $40 + up to 70% off all sale items

Lucky Brand is currently offering 30% off all new denim as well as up to 70% off sale items. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. A standout from this sale is the 412 Athletic Slim Stretch Jeans that are currently marked down to $69, which is $30 off the original rate. These jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort and features a tapered hem that’s stylish. The medium wash is flattering and pairs nicely with sneakers, boots, and more. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will also want to check out the Levi’s Warehouse Event that’s offering deals on denim from just $17.

