Score binoculars perfect for bird watching matching all-time low of $30

Amazon is now offering the UBeesize Compact Binoculars with a Universal phone holder for $29.89 shipped. Normally priced at $40, and even going for up to $51 around the holidays, not only will you be saving at least $10, but also matching the all-time low price for this product that we’ve tracked. These binoculars pack a 18mm large eyepiece with a 42mm objective lens that can magnify up to 12x. It also has fully multi-coated lenses applied to the BAK4 prisms and up to 92% light transmittance. Not to mention the widely compatible phone-holder with the function of screenshotting what you view. Head below for more.

If you are looking for a bit of a less expensive alternative, then consider the Hontry Binoculars for Adults and Kids for $22 when you click the on-page coupon for 20% off. Also discounted from its usual price, these binoculars offer a 10x magnification with 25mm objective lens, so a bit less than the last offer. They still have fully multi-coated optics and light transmission of 96.48%, making them still a great alternative to the last pair while saving you a few bucks.

While bird watching or star gazing with your new binoculars, you’ll probably want to listen to some music to make the atmosphere even more relaxing. Think about adding on the JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $115 if that’s the case. Packing 20 hours of battery life on a single charge and an IPX7 waterproof rating, this speaker will be ready to go on all of your adventures.

More on the UBeesize Compact Binoculars:

UBeesize 12×42 Compact Binoculars with Universal Phone Holder, Binoculars for Adults with Super Bright and Large View, Lightweight Waterproof Binoculars for Bird Watching, Stargazing and Hunting

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!