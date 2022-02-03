Upgrade your home with TP- Link’s Kasa 3-pack of Smart Light Switches for $35

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa 3-pack of Smart Light Switches for $34.95 shipped. Normally priced at $40, not only are you saving $5 with this offer, but also matching the second-best discount this product has ever had through Amazon. Up your home’s value and look with these modern, feature-packed smart light switches. You get the power of voice control through Alexa and Google Assistant to control your lights hands-free easily. Using the Kasa app, you can also set timers and schedules for when you want lights to turn on or off, like waking you up in the morning or falling asleep at night. It has easy installation with just a neutral wire and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi required, and the app can easily guide you through the installation process so no help is needed. See more below.

If you’re not in the market for smart switches, consider instead the Kasa Color Changing Smart Bulb for $13 on Amazon. Also discounted by a few dollars, this smart bulb has many of the same features as the switches. It can be controlled using hands-free voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, modified using the Kasa app, and additionally its dimmable based on your preference. All of these factors make for a great alternative or add-on to the smart switches.

While upgrading the smart tech in your home, think about adding the HomeKit-enabled SmartThermostat for $200 on Amazon. You’ll be scoring $50 off and coming within $1 of the Black Friday price, so it’s definitely a deal worth jumping on. The touchscreen display along with voice control and a temperature sensor to keep your home comfortable all winter long.

More on the TP-Link HS200 Kasa In-Wall Light Switch:

Control your home’s lights from your smartphone with this TP-Link smart light switch. Automation of lights is programmable for home security or your convenience, and voice control is available through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Set the random mode to make your home look lived-in when you’re away with this TP-Link smart light switch.

